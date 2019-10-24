Coroner IDs victims after SUV falls from downtown parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims after a SUV fell from a downtown parking garage on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as 73-year-old Charles Hunt and 70-year-old Iristeen Hunt.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of East Market Street. First responders arrived to find an inverted SUV that plunged from the fourth floor of a parking garage.

The victims were found dead inside of the vehicle.

The coroner’s office has not yet confirmed the official cause and manner of death.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in charge of the investigation into how this happened.

An additional person inside of City Market was checked for injuries but it was deemed not serious, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

No surveillance video of what happened has been made public.