Councilman to propose panhandling law; protest planned against it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis City-County councilor is expected to introduce a new plan to council members on Monday.

The proposal aims to reduce downtown panhandling.

But, not everyone is on board.

Councilor Mike McQuillen wants to ban people from sitting or lying on public sidewalks, streets or alleys in the Mile Square area.

The rule would be enforced from 6 a.m. to midnight.

People could still lie on sidewalks for six hours overnight. McQuillen said, under the proposal, officers would offer to take homeless people to shelters if the shelters have space.

The rule would not be enforced for homeless people when shelters are full.

There are 10 exceptions in the proposal. People could still sit along a parade route and on a bench.

It would also let people sit or lie on the ground if they’re having a medical emergency.

Councilor Jared Evans previously told News 8 he does not expect fellow Democrats to support the plan.

A protest against the proposal is planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday outside the City-County Building.

According to a Facebook page for the protest, the rally aims to “Stop the criminalization of homelessness. Being poor is not a crime.”

The City-County Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday in the City-County Building.