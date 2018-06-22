Crews suspend search on Eagle Creek for fisherman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews will resume searching in and around Eagle Creek on Friday morning for a fisherman who witnesses said fell into the water.

Crews worked in the creek and on its shores Thursday night just south of the Eagle Creek Reservoir dam. At various times, they suspended their search as storms moved through the area. They finally ended their search for the night around 10:20 p.m as more storms neared.

On Friday, crews will restart the search along Eagle Creek at 6 a.m. along East 38th Street and Dandy Trail.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis IMS and Wayne Township Fire Department crews were called the scene shortly before 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

Details were few, but Wayne Township Fire Department said on Twitter that witnesses saw a man fall into a swift current on Eagle Creek south of the dam.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were using a sonar on a boat to search the creek.