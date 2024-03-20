1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on Indy’s southwest side on Rockville Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and another was in critical condition after a shooting on Indianapolis’ southwest side, police say.

The name or age of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a home in the 6400 block of Rockville Road around 11:22 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

That’s in a residential area just outside of the I-465 loop on the southwest side.

When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, with a second victim in critical condition.

Investigators say they were working to gather information on the shooting and any potential suspects.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.