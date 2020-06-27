1 man dead, 1 injured after shooting at townhomes on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man has died and a second was injured in a Friday night shooting at townhomes on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 10:40 p.m. Friday to the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive, near 42nd Street and Post Road, on a report of two people shot.

Two men were found shot and critically injured at the scene. One person died at the scene, while the other was taken to an area hospital and was stable, IMPD said.

No additional information about the identity of the victims or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

On June 19, less than half a mile away on Hampshire Court, a man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD is encouraging anyone who may have seen what happened to call 317-262-TIPS with information.