1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Greenwood; person of interest in custody

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a Johnson County neighborhood.

The shooting happened sometime before 5:15 p.m. Friday in the Fox Berry Trace subdivision, near Smith Valley Road and County Road 400 West.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person shot was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, where his condition remained unknown, Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said by email.

Investigators on Friday night had a person of interest in custody, Burgess said.

No information about the exact location or circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the victims was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.