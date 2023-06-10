Search
Indianapolis man dead after shooting on northeast side

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

At 9:08 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Station Street. That’s a residential area near Washington Park.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers located a man in critical condition with gunshot wounds. The man was found inside a nearby candy store on Station Street. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m.

Police have no released any additional information.

