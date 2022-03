Crime Watch 8

1 dead in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 1700 block of N. Ritter Ave. just before 3 a.m.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a person down but arrived to discover the man had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

No suspect information has been made available.