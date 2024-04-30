Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Four zebras escape, one on the lam; Taylor Swift No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart—Is this Anything?

Is this Anything? Zebras; Taylor Swift

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Today on WIBC’s segment “Is This Anything?” hosts Hammer and Nigel discussed a peculiar event: four zebras escaped from a trailer and ran loose in a Washington neighborhood. Authorities have successfully corralled three of the zebras, while the search continues for the fourth.

Additionally, Taylor Swift’s latest release, “The Tortured Poets Department,” has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Dangerous intersection in Zionsville gets...
News /
Tasty Takeout: Abbiocco Pizzeria heading...
All Indiana /
Exploring complex Mother’s Day relationships
All Indiana /
Video: Man facing arson charges...
Crime Watch 8 /
IPS educator named Teacher of...
Education /
LCS Heating & Cooling shares...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indiana is one of several...
Political News /
Mom of boy attacked at...
Education /