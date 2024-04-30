Four zebras escape, one on the lam; Taylor Swift No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart—Is this Anything?

Today on WIBC’s segment “Is This Anything?” hosts Hammer and Nigel discussed a peculiar event: four zebras escaped from a trailer and ran loose in a Washington neighborhood. Authorities have successfully corralled three of the zebras, while the search continues for the fourth.

Additionally, Taylor Swift’s latest release, “The Tortured Poets Department,” has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.