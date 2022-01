Crime Watch 8

1 dead in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 500 block of S. Emerson Ave. around 6:45 a.m. That’s just south of English Avenue.

The victim was transported to a hospital but did not survive.

No other information has been released.

News 8’s Kevin Ratermann is on the scene and will have updates when they are made available.