Crime Watch 8

1 dies, 2 hurt in shooting at Cumberland gas station; suspects in custody

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A shooting of three people Wednesday night at an eastern Marion County gas station left one of them dead, the chief of the Cumberland Police Department tells News 8.

Police were sent to a report of shots fired shortly after 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and then medics were called a few minutes later to the Speedway gas station, 965 N. German Church Road. That’s at the intersection of East 10th Street in Cumberland.

Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne C. Crooke-Woodland told News 8 by email, “We believe we have all involved in custody but are still reviewing video and obtaining witness statements at this time.”

There was no immediate word on the suspects.

Information on the people shot was not immediately available Wednesday night.

Cumberland is an envclave town of 6,100 that straddles the border of Marion and Hancock counties.