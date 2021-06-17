Crime Watch 8

1 dies after shooting at apartments on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after being found with a gunshot wound Wednesday night on the east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical crews were called about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1500 block of Barrington Avenue. That’s apartments just northeast of East Minnesota Street and South Keystone Avenue.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition, but later died.

IMPD provided no information on what led to the shooting or whether the area is safe.