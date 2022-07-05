Crime Watch 8

1 in custody after 26-year-old dies in ‘family disturbance’ shooting

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting on Grant Avenue in Indianapolis on July 5, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police detectives said Tuesday night that they have found and detained a suspect after a fatal shooting Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 3600 block of North Grant Street. That’s near 38th Street and Sherman Drive on the city’s east side.

Officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals, where one of the men, Anthony Higginson Jr., 26, died. The other man, who has not been identified, was last listed in serious condition.

Police say in a notification that the shooting was likely the result of a “family disturbance” and fight that resulted in gunfire from both men.

Lt. Shane Foley with IMPD public affairs said Tuesday night by email that additional information was not expected to be release until Wednesday night. The suspect will remain in custody until that time.

IMPD asked anyone with information to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or christopher.craighill@indy.gov.