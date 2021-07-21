Crime Watch 8

1 killed in overnight shooting on east side

Photo of the scene of a fatal shooting on Nimitz Drive on July 21, 2021. (WISH Photo/Matthew Lester)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after an overnight shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 6200 block of Nimitz Drive for a report of a person shot.

Once arrived on the scene, a 26-year-old victim, suffering from gunshot wounds was located.

Initially, police said the victim was in critical condition. However, IMPD later said that the victim did die as a result of their injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

No suspect information has been released.