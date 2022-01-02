Crime Watch 8

1 killed in shooting on west side

A person is dead after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis on Jan. 1, 2022. (Andrew Moore/WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s west side Saturday, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department located a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street.

The victim was pronounced dead.

No victim or suspect information was immediately released.

The fatal shooting marks the second homicide of 2022.

Earlier in the day, a man was fatally stabbed on Indy’s south side. The stabbing happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue. Police said there was an ongoing disturbance when they arrived on scene and multiple people were detained.