Crime Watch 8

Man dead, woman hurt after shooting at Subway restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died and a woman was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at a Subway restaurant on the Indianapolis east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a person shot at 5151 E. 38th St., which is a Subway east of Emerson Avenue.

Officers arrived and located the man and woman inside of a vehicle who had gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

The man was initially listed in critical condition, and the woman was stable. The man later died after arriving at a hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the man’s name once next-of-kin is notified.

Police have not yet released any information about what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.

Police say preliminary investigation suggests that this shooting may be related to another that happened about the same time in the 5200 block of Butler Terrace, which is nearby. One man was shot on Butler Terrace.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.

The fatal shooting was the first of two to happen Friday afternoon in Indianapolis.