1 of 3 found hurt after March 2022 shooting dies; case ruled homicide

Police cars are at the scene of a shooting on Linwood Avenue in Indianapolis on March 20, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was found shot more than a year ago died in January, and the Marion County coroner has ruled his death as a homicide, Indianapolis police said Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot about 3:30 a.m. March 20, 2022, in the first block of South Linwood. That’s a residential area north of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, just west of Thomas Carr Howe High School.

News 8 had reported police found three injured people. John Vonderhaar, 59, who died in January, was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle. A 45-year-old woman, who police have not publicly identified, was found outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound. Also, a 61-year-old man who’s not been publicly identified was found with “undisclosed trauma” outside the apartment building, IMPD says.

Police have not said whether they have a suspect in their investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Gary Smith at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or gary.smith@indy.gov.