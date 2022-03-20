Crime Watch 8

Man, woman found shot on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were found shot early Sunday morning on the city’s southeast side.

IMPD officers were called to South Linwood Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. That’s near East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive and South Drive, just west of Thomas Carr Howe High School.

Officers arrived and found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. Moments later, officers found another man with traumatic injuries.

Not long after finding the two men, officers found a woman nearby who had been shot, according to IMPD.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police are still investigating and have not identified any suspects.