1 shot and killed in Fort Wayne shooting, 2 others injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a woman is dead and two men were injured during a shooting in Fort Wayne Sunday morning.

Investigators have not shared the name of the woman or the two men injured.

Around 4:48 a.m., a Fort Wayne Police Department officer heard shots being fired near the 2000 block of Greentree Court and went to investigate. The officer then saw a vehicle leaving the area, and performed a traffic stop.

During the stop, the officer found a man with a gunshot wound.

Dispatch then received several calls reporting shots fired in the Greentree Court area. When more officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The three people were taken to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff. The two men were said to have life-threatening injuries as of Sunday morning.

Investigators haven’t shared information on any suspects.