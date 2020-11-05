Crime Watch 8

1 shot, killed on near northeast side

Photo of a fatal shooting on North Dearborn on Nov. 5, 2020. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has died following an overnight shooting on the city’s near northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 12:30 a.m Thursday, officers responded to the 2400 block of North Dearborn Street for a report of a person shot.

The male victim was originally transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition, having been shot in the leg. However, IMPD later confirmed that the man passed away at the hospital.

No information has been released on a possible suspect.

It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting.

