18-year-old woman inmate dies in Madison County jail
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old woman inmate died Saturday morning in the Madison County jail, the sheriff’s office says.
A news release from Lt. Darwin Dwiggins of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department did not name the woman.
She was found to be unresponsive about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Jail and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures, but she did not survive.
Madison County Sheriff John Beeman asked the Indiana State Police to investigate the death, the release says.