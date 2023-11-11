18-year-old woman inmate dies in Madison County jail

The Madison County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office and Detention Center is shown in July 2019. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old woman inmate died Saturday morning in the Madison County jail, the sheriff’s office says.

A news release from Lt. Darwin Dwiggins of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department did not name the woman.

She was found to be unresponsive about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Jail and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures, but she did not survive.

Madison County Sheriff John Beeman asked the Indiana State Police to investigate the death, the release says.