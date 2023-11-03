Search
Inmate dies after arriving at Ripley County Jail

Woman dies at Ripley County Jail

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate died shortly after arriving at the Ripley County Jail.

The inmate, identified as a 57-year-old woman, was arrested Wednesday in another county on a warrant. She was booked into the jail that same afternoon.

State police say jail workers found the woman unresponsive in her cell a short time later.

She was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

Detectives aren’t sure how the woman died but they do not suspect foul play, according to state police.

The woman’s name has not been released.

