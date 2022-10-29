Crime Watch 8

19-year-old stabbed at home near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning, according to Bloomington Police Department.

At approximately 12:35 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of N. Dunn Street in reference to a report of a stabbing.

A 19-year-old man was found in the living room of the residence with a shirt wrapped around his left forearm, which was bleeding heavily, police said.

Individuals at the residence told investigators that there was a large party at the house and some individuals had been kicked out of the party due to them casing problems.

Witness stated one of the individuals had been kicked out who was described as “college-age”, white man, produced a large knife and began waiving it around near the rear entry door of the residence, police said.

Someone then shut the door to keep the armed man out and multiple people began kicking the door causing it to break and open.

The individuals that had been kicked out of the party entered the residence and started a fight with several party-goers in the living room.

The man with the knife stabbed the 19-year-old man in the arm before fleeing from the house.

A 20-year-old man suffered a laceration above his eye, but it is unknown if the knife caused the injury.

No individuals matching the description of those involved in the altercation were located in the area.

The 19-year-old man was taken to Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. He is reported to be instable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is unknown if any of the involved parties are students at Indiana University.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detective Jeff Rodgers at 812.339.4477.