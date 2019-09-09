2 arrested after infant left alone in ‘deplorable’ residence

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been arrested after an infant was found to be left alone in a home that included the “overwhelming odor of animal urine and feces.”

The Columbus Police Department said 28-year-old Sarah Coe and 38-year-old Bradley Longworth were arrested in the case.

Police said they responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Elm Street for a residence check and found that an 11-month-old child had been left alone.

Officers that responded described the living conditions inside the residence as “deplorable.”

Coe, the mother of the child, later confirmed to police that the child was inside the residence.

The pair face preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent.