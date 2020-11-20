2 hurt after N. Meridian Street crash following police pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was seriously injured in a crash and a pedestrian was also struck during a police pursuit on the city’s near north side Thursday night, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer William Young said a serious bodily injury crash involving a vehicle pursuit in the area of East 29th and Meridian streets happened around 6:20 p.m. A pedestrian was also struck and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

IMPD officers were first called to the 1000 block of Groff Avenue on the city’s west side around 6 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress at a home. When officers arrived to the scene, they encountered a vehicle with several people inside and a pursuit ensued.

Police say the pursuit ended in the 2900 block of North Meridian when a serious bodily crash occurred. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police say a pedestrian was also struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did take two people of interest in custody, but believe a third person of interest left the scene. Police have a K-9 and members of SWAT looking for that suspect.

Young described the scene as “disturbing” and “intense.” He said additional updates will be provided once more information becomes available.