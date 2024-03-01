2 Indianapolis men convicted of murder for 2021 fatal robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Tavon Macklin and John Ziegler have been convicted for their roles in a fatal robbery that occurred on Jan. 2021.

On the final day of trial, Ziegler pleaded guilty to murder and will serve 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for this role in this crime. Under the agreement, Ziegler also pleaded guilty for his role in two unrelated major felony cases. A jury convicted Macklin two counts of murder, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a four-day trial.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2021, Justin White and another man stopped at a gas station on the city’s southeast side. White remained in the driver’s seat while the other man went inside the gas station. According to witnesses, Ziegler and Macklin approached the two men and began to rob them. During the robbery, White put his vehicle into reverse, and as the car started to move, Ziegler and Macklin fired shots at White, striking him twice. After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene.

Community cooperation played a significant role in this case, as IMPD investigators produced flyers with photos of the suspects and their vehicle that were distributed to the local media, leading to several tips and information. This ultimately led to the identification of the suspect’s vehicle, Macklin, and Ziegler.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that Macklin and Ziegler were messaging each other on social media planning the robbery just hours before the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses were able to provide key information into the events leading up to, during, and after the murder occurred.

In 2023, Macklin was sentenced to 58 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the February 2021 murder of Eugenio Roman. Macklin is currently facing several charges including Attempted Murder and Criminal Recklessness for allegedly shooting at police officers.