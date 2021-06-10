Crime Watch 8

3 arrested, 2 from Indy, in Bartholomew County for drugs, guns

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Bartholomew County led to three arrests for drugs and guns.

According to the Indiana State Police, around 1 p.m., an ISP trooper pulled over a white 2010 Dodge Avenger on I-65, near exit 64 for traffic violations.

Police said initially all three people in the vehicle provided false identities.

Officers learned that the driver, 21-year-old Alexus Dodson, of Indianapolis, had a suspended license.

Upon further investigation, the trooper on the scene noticed what appeared to be further criminal activity. A K-9 officer was then called to the scene, who indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 65 grams of a controlled substance with 12 grams of what appeared to be cocaine. Additionally, two handguns were found in the Dodge Avenger.

Dodson, as well as 28-year-old Marquese Collins, of Indianapolis, and Callie Bivens,20, were taken into custody.

They were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

All three face a number of preliminary charges including: