3 dead, several injured in separate shootings in Indianapolis

A shooting took place at the 6000 block of Lakeview Drive around 3:15 a.m. May 21, 2023. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says three people are dead and four others are injured after several shootings across the city Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The most recent shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers with IMPD Southwest District were sent to the 6000 block of Lakeview Drive on report of shots fired. Lakeview Drive is in an apartment complex on the west side near Speedway.

As police were on their way to the complex, they were informed that two people had been shot. Upon arrival, investigators found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man was found outside the apartment and the woman was inside.

Emergency services pronounced both dead at the scene.

Shortly after, another woman was found nearby with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Homicide detectives believe that the three people knew each other. They also believe that the man was the suspect, believing he shot the two women before being killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives spoke to a fourth person who was believed to have intervened after the two women were shot.

The second shooting took place at 2:15 a.m. IMPD East District officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot in the 4000 block of Alsace Place, which is in a residential area off 38th Street.

Upon arrival, police located a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Detectives are asking those who live in the area who have security or Ring cameras on their homes to look at the video and contact homicide detectives if anything is found.

Earlier Sunday morning, officers responded to another report of a person shot in the 9000 block of Fall Creek Road on the northeast side by Fort Harrison State Park. The person was last reported to be awake and breathing.

Sometime Saturday evening, investigators also responded to a person shot near Elder and Washington Streets on the west side. That person was last said to be in stable condition, as well.

There was also a report of a person shot at Community Hospital East at 1500 N Ritter Ave Saturday evening. That person was last said to be in good condition.

Investigators have not released the names of the three people who died, or given the identities of any suspects as of Sunday morning.

Officers also working to determine the location of the walk-in person shot.

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES