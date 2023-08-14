3 found dead in vehicle on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men were found dead in a vehicle on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said their crews are at the death investigation scene in the 6100 block of Gateway Drive. That’s across the street from Jonathan Jennings School 109, an Indianapolis Public School.

Police did not say what caused the deaths. IMPD also found a fourth man and took him to a nearby hospital.

Marc Ransford, IPS Media Relations Coordinator, said they are “aware of an incident this morning outside of Jonathan Jennings School 109. A car, with several deceased people and one intoxicated person inside, was parked on a lot at the school.”

Buses to the school were rerouted to avoid the scene, Ransford said in a Monday statement.

