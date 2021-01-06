Crime Watch 8

3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after armed robbery at Carmel CVS

by: Staff Reports
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Four people are in custody following a Wednesday morning robbery in Carmel, according to the Carmel Police Department. One suspect is still wanted.

Police said that around 1:15 a.m. officers were called to the CVS located in the 1400 block of South Range Line Road for a robbery in progress.

After getting to the scene, officers saw the the five suspects leave the scene in a vehicle. A vehicle pursuit then began until the suspects’ vehicle crashed at 116th Street and Woodland Drive.

Police released a surveillance photo of the wanted suspect.

Police say the CVS worker was injured during the robbery.

18-year-old Alleick-Zander Coleman of Indianapolis faces the following charges:

  • Robbery of a pharmacy
  • Theft
  • Fleeing law enforcement with a vehicle
  • Fleeing law enforcement
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Marion County warrant for pointing a firearm and battery

The three juveniles also face several felony charges each.

