Crime Watch 8

3 people arrested for vandalizing Hamilton County covered bridge

Stills from a security video showing four suspects police believe vandalized the only remaining covered bridge in Hamilton County. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Hamilton County have arrested three people they believe vandalized a covered bridge last week.

Video footage from May 25 shows two men, a woman, and a younger person spray painting the inside wooden wall and decking of Potter’s Bridge at Potter’s Bridge Park near Noblesville, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Potter’s Bridge was built in 1871, restored in 1999, and is the only remaining covered bridge in Hamilton County.

The sheriff’s office tweeted Wednesday and asked for help to identify the four suspects. Later that day, the sheriff’s office said the suspects had been identified and that three of them now face preliminary charges of criminal mischief.

The suspects have been identified as: