3 people shot at Lawrence Community Park

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are injured after a shooting in Lawrence Community Park, police say.

At 10:15 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a shooting at Lawrence Community Park in the 5300 block of North Franklin Road.

When officers arrived, they located three individuals with gunshot wounds. All three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Two of the victims were grazed by bullets and not transferred to the hospital. The third victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transferred to the hospital.

Police say they are unsure what caused the incident, but they say the shooting occurred after a gathering at Lawrence Community Park.