4 injured in overnight shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they are investigating an overnight shooting that left four injured on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a walk-in person shot just around 3 a.m. Saturday at Eskenazi Hospital. Preliminary investigation led officers to believe that this incident was connected to three people that were found shot at an apartment complex in Speedway on Hermitage Court near 16th Street.

All victims were reported to be awake and breathing.

Police say the original incident occurred near West 34th Street and Moller Road.

IMD says given the unique circumstances and potential interest, more information will be released later Saturday once additional information is confirmed.

Police did not say what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.