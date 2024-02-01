4 people sought in connection to Anderson shooting death

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were being sought in connection to the investigation of last week’s shooting death of a 38-year-old man, Anderson police said Thursday.

Anderson Police Department announced Friday that two people — Cyrstin Cierha Walker, 30, and Isaiah Lee Crawford, 19, both from Anderson — were arrested in a connection to the shooting death of Rishon Reeves-Linley. Reeves-Linley died at an Anderson hospital after police found him on the night of Jan. 24 around the 2000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area located a few blocks east of Ascension St. Vincent Anderson hospital.

On Thursday, Anderson police issued a news release calling for the public’s help to find four “persons of interest who are evading contact and impeding the completion of the investigation.”

The “persons of interest” being sought were Robert Tapscott, 34; Tina Ellis-Sanqunetti, 46; Angela Claybaugh, 43; and Amber Shelton, 41.

Police were sent just after 10:15 p.m. Jan. 24 to the 2000 block of Pearl Street on reports of gunshots. The initial report came from an audio detection device installed to improve the police department’s ability to responded to calls of shots fired. The device sends alerts to patrolling officers once shots are detected. It notified police six minutes in advance of the first 911 call to dispatchers.

Witnesses in the residential area directed police to where they’d heard the shots. Officers a short time later found Reeves-Linley. He’d initially been described in a police report as 30 years old, but police provided an update to his age on Friday.

An Anderson Police Department news release issued Friday said, “Within a few hours of the shooting, detectives were able to locate persons of interest and narrow their search for all of those allegedly involved.”

Walker and Crawford on Thursday afternoon remained in the Madison County jail.

Online court records show Walker on Wednesday was formally charged with murder in Madison Circuit Court 1.

Crawford also was formally charged on Wednesday in the same court. Crawford was charged with two felonies — assisting a criminal to commit murder; and obstruction of justice. He also faces two misdemeanors: invasion of privacy, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Crystin Walker and Isaiah Crawford (Provided Photos/Madison County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.