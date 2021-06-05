Crime Watch 8

4 shot, 2 killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead and another two are injured after a shooting early Saturday morning on the northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of gunshots at 7500 N. Shadeland Ave. just after 2 a.m. Four people were found shot in the parking lot of a Boston Market restaurant.

One man was pronounced dead and another died shortly after being transported to Eskenazi Hospital, according to police.

The other two victims, a man and a woman, were transported to area hospitals and are stable.

IMPD says they believe the shootings occurred after the victims came out of a business.

No information about a possible suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.