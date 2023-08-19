42-year-old Indianapolis man hurt in Beech Grove police shooting

Video with this story from News 8 at 10 p.m. was aired before Indiana State Police provided new information Friday night.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A 42-year-old Indianapolis man was stable in a local hospital after a Friday afternoon police shooting in Beech Grove, a state police news release said Friday night.

No officers were injured in the shooting or an earlier police chase.

The Beech Grove Police Department officer who discharged his weapon was Darrin McGuire. He’s been with the agency 23 years.

About 12:20 p.m. Friday, a Beech Grove officer saw a maroon Honda car at a gas station at the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis. That’s just north of the Beech Grove’s northern border.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department dispatch had reported the car as stolen. The release did not specify the name of the the Beech Grove officer who saw the stolen car at the gas station.

The Beech Grove officer tried to stop the car as the driver fled. The car’s driver was later identified as Gerald Smith. His car struck a police vehicle early in the chase, the release said.

The police pursuit continued east on Raymond Street, where officers made at least two attempts to immobilize the car.

About 12:24 p.m. Friday, a third attempt caused the car to stop on a raised center divider of the four-lane street. Officers then moved their patrol vehicles into place to block the car from escaping.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the officers were exiting their patrol cars to apprehend the suspect when the suspect began driving the car back and forth, striking the police vehicles that the officers were standing in close proximity to,” the release said.

That’s when McGuire fired his weapon at Smith, who was seated in the car.

Officers provided first aid to Smith once he surrendered. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

“Prior to being transported to the hospital, drug contraband was found,” the release said.

The release about the preliminary police investigation did not say if McGuire had a weapon, but noted that detectives will review video footage from body-worn cameras.

No arrest was announced in the news release.