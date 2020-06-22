7 arrested in Columbus drug bust

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Seven people are behind bars following a Columbus narcotics investigation, according to Columbus Police Department.
The department says that soon after midnight on Friday, June 19, law enforcement officials carried out a search warrant on a resident in the 90 block of Reo Street.
In addition to finding several people inside the house, including a 5-year-old child, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, scheduled prescription narcotics, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.
Seven people were taken into custody:
- 46-year-old Jennifer A. Nichols
- 59-year-old Janeta Kimball
- 56-year-old Dale Harris
- 49-year-old Keith Stevenson
- 48-year-old Reggie Booker
- 30-year-old Danielle Allen
- 30-year-old Stefan Hartford
They all face a number of drug-related preliminary charges.
The warrant was obtained as a result of a continuing narcotics investigation in the Columbus area.