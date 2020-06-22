7 arrested in Columbus drug bust

Photo of Top (left to right) - Reggie Booker, Danielle Allen, Stefan Hartford. Bottom (left to right) - Jennifer Nichols, Janeta Kimball, Dale Harris, Keith Stevenson Jr. (Provided Photo/CPD)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Seven people are behind bars following a Columbus narcotics investigation, according to Columbus Police Department.

The department says that soon after midnight on Friday, June 19, law enforcement officials carried out a search warrant on a resident in the 90 block of Reo Street.

In addition to finding several people inside the house, including a 5-year-old child, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, scheduled prescription narcotics, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.

Seven people were taken into custody:

46-year-old Jennifer A. Nichols

59-year-old Janeta Kimball

56-year-old Dale Harris

49-year-old Keith Stevenson

48-year-old Reggie Booker

30-year-old Danielle Allen

30-year-old Stefan Hartford

They all face a number of drug-related preliminary charges.

The warrant was obtained as a result of a continuing narcotics investigation in the Columbus area.