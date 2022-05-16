Crime Watch 8

7 shootings in 24 hours leave 1 person dead, 6 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wave of violence that saw seven shootings in less than 24 hours began Sunday morning and stretched into Monday.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to Community East Hospital after a person with a gunshot wound walked in for treatment. The person is in stable condition.

The shooting early Monday was a continuation of a violent day Sunday, where six people were shot — three in less than an hour — and one person was killed.

At around 8 a.m., a man was found shot to death outside a roller skating rink in the 6400 block of West Washington Street, just west of South High School Road. His death is being investigated as a homicide. IMPD will share his identity once his family has been notified.

Two people were injured in separate shootings at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the 1600 block of Harlan Street. That’s just south of Pleasant Run and west of the intersection of Churchman Avenue and South Minnesota Street.

Just a few minutes later, officers found a person who had been shot in the area of East 38th Street and North Post Road. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Three people were shot between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to IMPD.

The first shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive, just north of the intersection of Kessler Blvd. and Lafayette Road. Police did not give an update on the victim’s condition.

At around the same time, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Woodrow Avenue. That’s just east of West Washington Street and South Lynhurst Drive. IMPD did not give an update on the victim’s condition.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police were called to a shooting at Riverside Park on Indy’s west side. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings was asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.