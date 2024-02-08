71-year-old arrested after low speed, multicounty pursuit on I-65

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A multicounty police pursuit on Wednesday ended with a Beech Grove Police Department officer arresting a 71-year-old man in Indianapolis after authorities say he led them on what was anything but a speedy chase from Bartholomew County.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department said in a Thursday news release that Donald Seawood of Indianapolis was driving at “low speeds” on I-65.

After trying a traffic stop, police used tire-deflating devices.

They say Seawood hit a wall before coming to the chase came to an end just north of the Johnson County line in Indianapolis.

The pursuit had started about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday around U.S. 31 North and Bartholomew County Road W 500 N on the south edge of the town of Taylorsville. Bartholomew County Deputy Maximino Medina had clocked Seawood’s red Ford Fusion car going about 36 mph in a 55-mph zone while he suddenly stopped in the road then continued northbound. The deputy had first attempted to stop the Fusion on a ramp onto I-65 from U.S. 31.

The pursuit route covered more than 25 miles.

Police say Seawood had no license. According to arrest records, Seawood has three previous cases of resisting law enforcement.

Taylorsville, perhaps best known for the Indiana Premium Outlets mall, is about a 40-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

A multicounty police pursuit on Feb. 7, 2024, ended with a Beech Grove Police Department officer arresting a man after they say he led them on what was anything but a speedy chase. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Department)

