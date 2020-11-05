77-year-old charged with murder of 32-year-old neighbor near Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 77-year-old man is preliminarily charged with murder after police found a 32-year-old neighbor had been shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

Police were called about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 4700 block of North Brick Road. That’s about a mile southwest of Hagerstown in Wayne County.

Hagerstown Police Department officers found KC Allen Simpson laying in the front yard of the home with multiple gunshot wounds. A helicopter took him to an Indianapolis hospital, and he later died, state police said.

Billy Wilson Sr. surrendered to officers at his next-door home. Wilson was being held at the Wayne County Jail in Richmond.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the two neighbors and was an isolated incident.

No online court documents were available Wednesday for Wilson.

An autopsy was pending, state police said.