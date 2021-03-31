Person of interest sought in Lawrence vehicle theft that prompted Amber Alert

UPDATE: The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a vehicle was stolen with a 10-year-old boy inside Wednesday morning.

Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Brandi Behning. She is wanted for questioning regarding the vehicle theft and abduction of the child.

The child has since been found safe.

Anyone with information on Behning’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-232-TIPS.

The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a vehicle theft prompted an Amber Alert Wednesday morning. Brandi Behning is sought for questioning. (Provided Photo/Lawrence Police Department)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 10-year-old, according to the Indiana State Police.

The alert was issued after a vehicle was stolen with the child inside at a Lawrence gas station in the 9000 block of Pendleton Pike around 8 a.m.

At approximately 10 a.m., ISP said the alert had been canceled.

The Lawrence Police Department have confirmed that the child was found safe.

No further information was provided about the situation.