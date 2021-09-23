Crime Watch 8

Anderson police seeks suspect who fired shot in bank during robbery

by: Jacey Crawford
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on the southeast side of Anderson on Thursday.

The robbery happened Thursday around 4:20 p.m. at a First Merchants Bank in the 1500 block of 53rd Street.

A male suspect entered the bank and jumped onto the counter demanding money. He was armed with a handgun and fired off a single shot, police say.

The man fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

APD says the man has not yet been located.

No one was injured in the robbery, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jake Brooks at 765-648-6655.

