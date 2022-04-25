Crime Watch 8

Arrest made after deadly shooting at Lafayette apartments

Lafayette Police Department vehicles on the afternoon of April 25, 2022, sit outside apartments after a deadly shooting just before 4:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Phipps Court.(WISH Photo)

LAFAYETE, Ind. (WISH) — An arrest has been made following the deadly shooting early Saturday morning at a Lafayette apartment complex, police say.

Anton Coats was arrested on preliminary charges of being serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a handgun without a license. The Lafayette Police Department also said Monday that Coats’ involvement in the shooting remains under investigation, but detectives have determined he was at the shooting at the just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of Phipps Court.

Two men died in the shooting on the street in Romney Meadows apartments, located southeast of the intersection of Teal Road/U.S. 52 and and U.S. 231. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the men as Tommy Marshall, 34, and Edward Roberson, 29.

Police say four people hurt in the shooting were taken to hospitals for treatment: Robert D. Nelson, 32; Pierre D. Welton, 34; Tyone H. Maxwell, 40; and Kevon K. McCaster, 21.

The shooting happened after a fight in an apartment during a block park, police said.