Crime Watch 8

Attempted traffic stop results in chase, fatal crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A police chase came to a fatal end on the south side of Indianapolis Monday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the chase started near Garfield Park on Shelby Street.

Police at the scene said officers attempted to pull over a stolen pickup truck just after 11 p.m.

IMPD said that when officers got out of their car, the stolen truck drove sped away.

Police said the man then lost control of the vehicle at Shelby Street and Madison Avenue, going off the roadway and flipped into a ditch.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department’s internal affairs will now investigate the deadly incident.