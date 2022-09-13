Crime Watch 8

Boyfriend charged with killing girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The boyfriend believed to have shot his girlfriend outside of a Lafayette Walmart was charged Wednesday with 10 felonies and one misdemeanor, according to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anthony Perez, 28, is charged with two counts of felony murder, one felony count of attempted kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, one felony count of attempted kidnapping resulting in serious bodily injury, one felony count of attempted criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, one felony count of attempted criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, one felony count of intimidation with a deadly weapon, one felony count of pointing a firearm, one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one felony count of unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction, and one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

According to court papers, just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, Lafayette Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive. That’s five miles west of Purdue University.

When they arrived on scene, bystanders had given aid to Casey Lewis, who had been shot. She died there and Perez fled the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned Lewis and Perez were in a relationship. Surveillance footage from inside the Walmart shows Perez and Lewis shopping together prior to the incident. The two are seen separately exiting the Walmart and going to a silver van registered to Lewis.

Several minutes later, Lewis is seen walking to the back of the van and collapsing to the ground.

On Sept. 6, investigators found Perez in Little Rock, Arkansas, and arrested him.

Perez is previously convicted of possession of methamphetamine, battery, domestic battery and fraud, according to court papers.