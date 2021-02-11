Carmel PD release body-cam video from fatal police shooting

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Police Department on Thursday released video showing the moments before officers shot and killed a man in January.

Officers responded around 11:25 a.m. on Jan. 31 to the 400 block of West Main Street on a call of a potentially suicidal person. On the way to the call, officers were told by witnesses in the area that shots were being fired from inside the house into the neighborhood, Lt. Tim Byrne with Carmel Police Department said at the scene.

Video released Thursday shows 60-year-old Keith Scales standing on his porch armed, talking with officers. Officers are heard asking Scales to put his weapon down and saying, “You don’t want to do this, bud. Just talk to us.”

Moments later Scales was shot.

Police say he died at the hospital.

Five officers were involved in the shooting. CPD is conducting an internal investigation. Fishers Police Department is also conducting a criminal investigation.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will review the findings.