Crime Watch 8

Carmel police searching for 2 suspects in Best Buy theft

Two suspects are accused of robbing a Carmel Best Buy on March 25, 2022. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Police Department is looking for two suspects it believes stole more than $3,500 worth of electronics from a Best Buy on Friday.

The theft occurred at the store in the 10000 block of North Michigan Road around 6 p.m., according to police.

Multiple computers were stolen along with other electronics.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact officer Austin Meinhardt by calling 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 and reference case number 22-19196.