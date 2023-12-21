Cloverdale woman arrested for child seduction

Mugshot of Mandy Evans, 47, of Cloverdale, Indiana, who was arrested for child seduction. (Provided Photo/Putnam County Jail)

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — A Cloverdale woman was arrested on charges of child seduction on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation on March 15, 2023, after receiving information from the Putnam County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of dissemination of sexual matters and child seduction with minors, from an employee of Cloverdale Community School Corporation.

The investigation revealed that Mandy Evans, 46, of Cloverdale, Indiana, had allegedly engaged in distributing sexual photos and communications with minors that would be in her care as an employee of the Cloverdale Community School Corporation. These allegations took place in Putnam County.

After a lengthy investigation, the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Evans. Evans was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Putnam County Jail was no bond allowed. She is being preliminarily charged with Attempt to Commit: Child Seduction-Child Care Worker in Sexual Intercourse or other Sexual Conduct and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.