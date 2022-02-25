Crime Watch 8

Delaware County jury convicts man of shooting toward deputy, battering wife

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A jury on Thursday convicted an Eaton, Indiana, man of the battery of his wife and the attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy in 2018, the Delaware County prosecutor said.

Shane A. Shumate, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced March 21. He also was found guilty of interference in reporting a crime.

County Prosecutor Eric M. Hoffman said in a news release that Shumate battered his wife on the evening of Jan. 30, 2018, at their home in the 400 block of East Church Street in the town of Eaton. The wife later freed herself and called police.

Police on Oct. 29, 2018, found Shumate at a home in the 200 block of West Huntington Street in the city of Montpelier. That’s where Shumate shot toward a deputy, who returned fire and wounded Shumate. The deputy was not injured.

Police bodycams recorded the shooting.