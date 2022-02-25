Delaware County jury convicts man of shooting toward deputy, battering wife

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A jury on Thursday convicted an Eaton, Indiana, man of the battery of his wife and the attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy in 2018, the Delaware County prosecutor said.
Shane A. Shumate, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced March 21. He also was found guilty of interference in reporting a crime.
County Prosecutor Eric M. Hoffman said in a news release that Shumate battered his wife on the evening of Jan. 30, 2018, at their home in the 400 block of East Church Street in the town of Eaton. The wife later freed herself and called police.
Police on Oct. 29, 2018, found Shumate at a home in the 200 block of West Huntington Street in the city of Montpelier. That’s where Shumate shot toward a deputy, who returned fire and wounded Shumate. The deputy was not injured.
Police bodycams recorded the shooting.
“Police officers form the thin blue line that stands between criminals and their would-be victims. In doing so, they routinely put their life in jeopardy so that we may live in a civilized and safe society. Officers have the absolute right to defend their own lives so that they may go home at the end of their shift. If you choose to fire a gun at a police officer, you do so at your own peril. As Prosecutor I will not tolerate acts of violence against law enforcement. I am proud of my Deputy Prosecutors Steve Sneed and Joe Orick for their hard work and dedication in this case.”
