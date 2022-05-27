Crime Watch 8

Delphi victim’s mom on handling of case: ‘They don’t know what they’re doing, still’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mother of one of the girls murdered in Delphi five years ago said she has lost faith in law enforcement.

Libby German’s mom, Carrie Timmons, is making that statement one week after I-team 8 revealed stunning new details in the case.

Last week, I-Team 8 with the help of the Murder Sheet Podcast was the first to shared documents that publicly describe the scene where Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered, what was taken from the scene, and a potential early suspect in the case.

“They don’t know that they’re doing, still. They’re kind of just circling around the same thing and there’s not really been a lot of movement in the case,” Timmons said.

Timmons says she wants to know why law enforcement never told her family about two people they were looking into as possible early suspects in the murders.

“It’s weird this information that all this information just now comes out and they act like it’s no big deal. So, I don’t know, I don’t know how important it is to the actual case, but it seems there’s a lot more information out there than what we know,” Timmons said.

In December 2021, I-team 8 was the first to uncover the 2017 investigation into Kegan Kline. He’s the man behind the “anthony_shots” profile that police said Libby was communicating with the day the girls went missing.

News 8 also reported about the request for a search warrant on the property of Ronald Logan where the girls bodies were found. Timmons said despite disturbing details in the search warrant, including the part where an FBI agent said the girls bodies were moved and staged, she doesn’t believe Logan was the killer.

“If they had a case against him, they would have built it. They had easy access to do so. I mean I’ve never really believed Ron Logan did it, and I have said maybe he knows who did or he knew information because it was there on his property,” Timmons said.

Timmons also says she has asked Superintendent Doug Carter of the Indiana State Police to fill in the gaps, but she says so far that hasn’t happened. She say she even looked to sources from outside of Indiana for help.

“Doug Carter and I don’t particularly see eye to eye. We never have. I mean I’ve had conversations with police. I have spoken with private investigators. But, most of the people I have spoken with and private investigators have basically said there’s not a whole lot they can do because police won’t release information,” Timmons said.

At this point, Timmons says, she isn’t confident the case is any closer to being solved.

“I want to know why we still don’t have answers, why we’re still at a standstill five years later, especially knowing what we know now,” Timmons said.

A public information officer with the Indiana State Police tells I-Team 8 the agency is “politely declining to offer any comment.”

Timmons says it is important to remember no one has been arrested and sending tips remains crucial.